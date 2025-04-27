Watch: Drone video shows damage, flooding in Texas Panhandle

SMYER, Texas—Over the weekend, severe thunderstorms and torrential rains turned a vast area in the Texas Panhandle into a small sea when floodwaters overwhelmed the region.

A video recorded northwest of Smyer, Texas, shows storm damage to outbuildings and solar panels. Eyes in the sky recorded by a drone show the ground completely covered in brown floodwater.

Wind blowing the floodwater created murky waves with power poles sticking up. The roads were also submerged by the water. Another pan across the drenched landscape by the drone camera shows oil machinery as the only structure above the water.

A Flood Warning was in effect for the area on April 26 after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region the night before.

The same storm system was responsible for deadly flooding in southwest Oklahoma, where one person was killed in Lawton when their vehicle was swept away by floodwater.

Torrential rains began last week, with rainfall rates reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour in the region. The rains deposited more than half a foot of water, leading to flooding.