Watch it: Hypnotic drone video captures incredible images of lava flow during volcanic eruption in Iceland

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – A hypnotizing drone video is providing a new look at the incredible power of a volcano in Iceland that has erupted six times since the end of last year.

Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove captured the video on Aug. 28 after flying his drone above the crater of the volcano as it was spewing thick rivers of molten lava from beneath the Earth’s surface.

He posted the video to his Instagram account, where he described the flow as "mind boggling to watch."

Lava, Northern Lights put on spectacular show

Another incredible video recorded during this most recent eruption provided onlookers with unique view of the unfolding disaster.

The video was shared by Marco Di Marco and shows the bright green color of the Northern Lights glowing above the volcano.

And while we are getting mind-blowing views of what's taking place in the European island nation, it can't be forgotten that it has severely impacted daily life in the seaside town of Grindavík.

Nearly a year ago, thousands of residents of Grindavík were evacuated after thousands of earthquakes began to rattle the region, raising fears of an impending eruption at the Sundhnúkur volcano.

Due to its location on the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, the Nordic island nation is no stranger to volcanic activity.

Iceland is home to about 130 volcanic mountains, many of which are considered to be inactive.