Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch it: Hypnotic drone video captures incredible images of lava flow during volcanic eruption in Iceland

Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove captured the video on Aug. 28 after flying his drone above the crater of the volcano as it was spewing thick rivers of molten lava from beneath the Earth’s surface.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
An incredible drone video recorded on Aug. 28 shows molten lava flowing near a volcanic eruption in Iceland. This is the sixth time since the end of 2023 that the volcano erupted. 01:18

Watch: Drone captures mesmerizing video of lava flowing during volcanic eruption in Iceland

An incredible drone video recorded on Aug. 28 shows molten lava flowing near a volcanic eruption in Iceland. This is the sixth time since the end of 2023 that the volcano erupted.

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – A hypnotizing drone video is providing a new look at the incredible power of a volcano in Iceland that has erupted six times since the end of last year.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This image comes from incredible drone video showing lava flowing during a volcanic eruption in Iceland on Aug. 28, 2024.

This image comes from incredible drone video showing lava flowing during a volcanic eruption in Iceland on Aug. 28, 2024.

(@jvn.photo via Storyful)

Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove captured the video on Aug. 28 after flying his drone above the crater of the volcano as it was spewing thick rivers of molten lava from beneath the Earth’s surface.

He posted the video to his Instagram account, where he described the flow as "mind boggling to watch."

WHAT ARE THE 4 CLASSIC TYPES OF VOLCANOES?

Lava, Northern Lights put on spectacular show

A video recorded in Iceland shows a stunning display of the Northern Lights shining bright as lava shoots into the sky during a volcanic eruption on Friday, Aug. 28, 2024. 01:44

Watch: Stunning video shows Northern Lights glow above volcanic eruption in Iceland

A video recorded in Iceland shows a stunning display of the Northern Lights shining bright as lava shoots into the sky during a volcanic eruption on Friday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Another incredible video recorded during this most recent eruption provided onlookers with unique view of the unfolding disaster.

The video was shared by Marco Di Marco and shows the bright green color of the Northern Lights glowing above the volcano.

And while we are getting mind-blowing views of what's taking place in the European island nation, it can't be forgotten that it has severely impacted daily life in the seaside town of Grindavík.

Nearly a year ago, thousands of residents of Grindavík were evacuated after thousands of earthquakes began to rattle the region, raising fears of an impending eruption at the Sundhnúkur volcano.

CAN ONE VOLCANO'S ERUPTION TRIGGER AN ERUPTION AT ANOTHER VOLCANO?

Dramatic aerial video recorded in Iceland shows lava from a volcano in Iceland covering a main road leading to and from the evacuated town of Grindavik on Saturday, June 8, 2024. 01:42

Watch: Aerial video gives powerful look at lava from Iceland volcano blocking road outside Grindavik

Dramatic aerial video recorded in Iceland shows lava from a volcano in Iceland covering a main road leading to and from the evacuated town of Grindavik on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Due to its location on the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, the Nordic island nation is no stranger to volcanic activity.

Iceland is home to about 130 volcanic mountains, many of which are considered to be inactive.

Tags
Loading...