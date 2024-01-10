Drone video shows floodwater surrounding New Hampshire homes

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. – Video shot on Wednesday morning captured the aftermath of a powerful winter storm that inundated the coastal town of Hampton Beach.

Located in southeastern New Hampshire, Hampton Beach experienced heavy rain, but it was the winds pushing seawater ashore that flooded homes.

The flood stage for the Hampton Beach area is 11 feet. After the storm on Tuesday, the water level exceeded 13 feet by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The drone footage above captured images of the flooding impacts. The boundary between Hampton Beach and the Atlantic Ocean blurs, causing homes to appear like islands as their driveways and streets have disappeared under floodwater.

Enough water had stranded many residents to make driving to and from their homes virtually impossible.

Entire neighborhoods were swallowed up by the floodwater. The drone shot below showed how a more packed area of Hampton Beach was not immune from the impact of the rising water.

Multitudes of homes and businesses were overtaken, as the waves of the Atlantic crash ashore in the background.

The storm behind the flooding event has caused road closures around Hampton Beach, along with half a million homes being without power in the Northeast.