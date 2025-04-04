Search
Extreme Weather
Drone video shows devastation left behind by EF-3 tornado in Selmer, Tennessee

As of Thursday night, five storm-related deaths have been confirmed across McNairy County, where Selmer lies, along with nearby Fayette and Hardeman Counties.

Drone footage of Selmer tornado destruction in Tennessee

SELMER, Tenn.Drone video shows the devastation left behind by an EF-3 tornado that struck the town of Selmer in southwestern Tennessee early Thursday morning. 

The aerial shot over the small, rural town shows sweeping landscapes littered with debris from homes and other buildings that were pummeled by powerful winds. 

Part of the devastation caused by the Selmer, Tennessee, tornado.

(Hagan Photography Motorsports via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The tornado struck shortly after midnight, as part of a devastating tornado outbreak stretching across the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys.

TORNADO UNLEASHES CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE IN SELMER, TENNESSEE

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan said that five storm-related deaths have been confirmed across McNairy County, where Selmer lies, along with nearby Fayette and Hardeman Counties.

