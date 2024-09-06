Drone video shows 3-year-old child, 4 adults saved from powerful flood in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas – First responders rescued three men, one woman and a 3-year-old child as they were hanging onto a tree to escape powerful floodwater in San Angelo, Texas.

Officials with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said the five were in a red truck that had been swept about 150 yards away from the road by a swift flood current during Tuesday's storms that brought nearly 5 inches of rain to the region.

Drone video captured footage of the rescue, as first responders with the Sheriff’s Office and San Angelo Fire Department used ropes and other technical equipment to reach the victims.

The video shows five people clinging to a tree while murky brown floodwater rages around them and torrential rains continue to fall.

First responders could be seen moving along a line to cross the powerful current to reach the people, moving them off of the tree one-by-one.

At one point, the drone captures the moment the 3-year-old child was saved by the first responders.

Officials said one of the adults panicked during their rescue, causing the rescuing deputy to struggle to stay above water. Ultimately, all five were saved.