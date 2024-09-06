Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Drone video shows 3-year-old child, 4 adults saved from powerful flood in Texas

Officials with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office in San Angelo, Texas said the five were in a red truck that had been swept about 150 yards away from the road by a swift flood current.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
First responders rescued three men, one woman and a 3-year-old as they were hanging onto a tree to escape powerful floodwater in San Angelo, Texas.  (Courtesy: Texas Game Warden/ Texas Park and Wildlife Dept / TMX) 02:38

Drone video shows 5 rescued from rushing floodwater in Texas

First responders rescued three men, one woman and a 3-year-old as they were hanging onto a tree to escape powerful floodwater in San Angelo, Texas.  (Courtesy: Texas Game Warden/ Texas Park and Wildlife Dept / TMX)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – First responders rescued three men, one woman and a 3-year-old child as they were hanging onto a tree to escape powerful floodwater in San Angelo, Texas.

Officials with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said the five were in a red truck that had been swept about 150 yards away from the road by a swift flood current during Tuesday's storms that brought nearly 5 inches of rain to the region.

Drone video captured footage of the rescue, as first responders with the Sheriff’s Office and San Angelo Fire Department used ropes and other technical equipment to reach the victims.

The red truck submerged in floodwater.

The red truck submerged in floodwater.

(Texas Game Warden/ Texas Park and Wildlife Dept / TMX / FOX Weather)

HOW FLOODWATER CAN MAKE YOU VERY SICK

The video shows five people clinging to a tree while murky brown floodwater rages around them and torrential rains continue to fall.

The individuals in the tree.

The individuals in the tree.

(Texas Game Warden/ Texas Park and Wildlife Dept / TMX / FOX Weather)

First responders could be seen moving along a line to cross the powerful current to reach the people, moving them off of the tree one-by-one.

Rescuing deputies move across the flood current to reach the individuals.

Rescuing deputies move across the flood current to reach the individuals.

(Texas Game Warden/ Texas Park and Wildlife Dept / TMX / FOX Weather)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

At one point, the drone captures the moment the 3-year-old child was saved by the first responders. 

The child is saved by first responders.

The child is saved by first responders.

(Texas Game Warden/ Texas Park and Wildlife Dept / TMX / FOX Weather)

Officials said one of the adults panicked during their rescue, causing the rescuing deputy to struggle to stay above water. Ultimately, all five were saved. 

Tags
Loading...