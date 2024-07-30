Divers rescued after spending nearly 40 hours floating in Gulf of Mexico

Search
Extreme Weather
By Angeli Gabriel
The U.S. Coast Guard announced that two missing divers were found 15 miles off the southeast Texas coastline. 00:56

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Two missing divers were found 15 miles off the Texas coastline after they spent nearly 40 hours in the Gulf of Mexico.

The divers were reported missing on Wednesday afternoon after being last seen near the town of Matagorda, which lies about 100 miles south of Houston.

At the time, Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a notification stating that the divers were seen surfacing in unfavorable conditions and then disappearing once again after conditions cleared, according to the USCG.

Flashing light being held by one of the divers.

(U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

USCG crews searched more than 1,600 square miles for about 36 hours to find the divers.

The divers were located on Thursday when aircraft crew searching the dark waters of the Gulf of Mexico noticed a flashing light.

Footage shot during the rescue shows the divers being spotted at night, with their arms waving at the search vessel.

The two divers wave at the aircraft.

(U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

The USCG said the divers were brought to Coast Guard Station Freeport in stable condition.

