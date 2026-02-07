President Trump approves disaster declarations for Mississippi, Tennessee following catastrophic winter storm

President Trump has approved major disaster declarations for Tennessee and Mississippi following the catastrophic winter storm that impacted 40 states in late January.

The declarations will allow FEMA Public Assistance for counties in both states impacted by the storm.

"This approval ensures federal resources are available to support Tennesseans, and we are grateful for the Trump Administration’s unwavering support," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said with the approval of the disaster declarations, "Mississippi will be able to continue our response efforts and better help Mississippians recover."

In the two weeks since the storm hit, the death toll continues to rise, with at least 111 lives claimed by the storm across more than a dozen states.

This approval makes FEMA Public Assistance available to eligible government entities and certain private nonprofit organizations in 15 Tennessee counties to support response and recovery efforts, including reimbursement for qualifying disaster-related costs. This is in addition to the eight counties that have already been approved for Category B, Emergency Protective Measures Public Assistance, Gov. Lee said.

The storm began on Jan. 23 in the Southwest before intensifying and pushing eastward across the country . The system developed Friday afternoon in the Plains, slamming the area with heavy snow , ice and rain .

As the storm moved into the Southeast, ice knocked out power to tens of thousands across Tennessee and Mississippi.

At its peak, the storm left 1 million Americans without power, some for days.

It's been over two weeks since the storm, and some places in Mississippi were still experiencing power outages.

Nashville, Tennessee, reported receiving over 0.47 inches of ice while parts of Mississippi received about 1 inch of ice accumulation.

Travel was also heavily impacted, with more than 32,000 flights canceled nationwide throughout the storm, making it one of the most severe travel disruptions since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous multi-vehicle pileups were reported across the country, forcing major interstates to close for days and leaving many people stranded.

In total, President Trump said he approved nearly $100 million in federal aid for Mississippi and Tennessee.

Both states continue to be in the thick of recovery as they work to get help to their residents impacted by the storm.