Extreme Weather
Published

President Trump approves disaster declarations for Mississippi, Tennessee following catastrophic winter storm

The declarations will allow FEMA Public Assistance for counties in both states impacted by the storm.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
President Trump has approved major disaster declarations for Tennessee and Mississippi following the catastrophic winter storm that impacted 40 states in late January. 

The declarations will allow FEMA Public Assistance for counties in both states impacted by the storm. 

"This approval ensures federal resources are available to support Tennesseans, and we are grateful for the Trump Administration’s unwavering support," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said. 

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said with the approval of the disaster declarations, "Mississippi will be able to continue our response efforts and better help Mississippians recover."

CAR CRASH SURVIVOR'S DOG RESCUED BY DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SUPERVISOR DURING WINTER STORM

In the two weeks since the storm hit, the death toll continues to rise, with at least 111 lives claimed by the storm across more than a dozen states. 

This approval makes FEMA Public Assistance available to eligible government entities and certain private nonprofit organizations in 15 Tennessee counties to support response and recovery efforts, including reimbursement for qualifying disaster-related costs. This is in addition to the eight counties that have already been approved for Category B, Emergency Protective Measures Public Assistance, Gov. Lee said. 

WHAT ARE ICE STORMS AND WHY ARE THEY DANGEROUS?

  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 26: Detail view of a tree branch coated in ice on January 26, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 26: Detailed view of a tree branch coated in ice on January 26, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.   (Brett Carlsen)

    Fallen branches and trees lay across roadways and utility lines during a winter storm on January 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

    Damaged ice-covered trees and downed power lines during a winter storm in east Nashville, Tennessee, US, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. US power grids are expected to grapple with unprecedented seasonal demand and the threat of blackouts after a damaging winter storm coated parts of the South and Mid-Atlantic in ice - leaving brutal cold in its wake. Photographer: Kate Dearman/Bloomberg via Getty Images ( )

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 7: People shovel snow as a powerful nor'easter and winter storm have affected daily life in Sussex, New Jersey, United States on January 07, 2024. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • Oxford, Mississippi was battered by life-threatening ice from a massive nationwide storm on Jan. 25, leaving widespread damage—including major structural damage, fallen trees, and downed power lines—that continues to affect the area through the week.
    Oxford, Mississippi was battered by life-threatening ice from a massive nationwide storm on Jan. 25, leaving widespread damage—including major structural damage, fallen trees, and downed power lines—that continues to affect the area through the week. (FOX Weather/Brandy Campbell)

  • Oxford, Mississippi was battered by life-threatening ice from a massive nationwide storm on Jan. 25, leaving widespread damage—including major structural damage, fallen trees, and downed power lines—that continues to affect the area through the week.
    Oxford, Mississippi was battered by life-threatening ice from a massive nationwide storm on Jan. 25, leaving widespread damage—including major structural damage, fallen trees, and downed power lines—that continues to affect the area through the week. (FOX Weather/Brandy Campbell)

  • Oxford, Mississippi was battered by life-threatening ice from a massive nationwide storm on Jan. 25, leaving widespread damage—including major structural damage, fallen trees, and downed power lines—that continues to affect the area through the week.
    Oxford, Mississippi was battered by life-threatening ice from a massive nationwide storm on Jan. 25, leaving widespread damage—including major structural damage, fallen trees, and downed power lines—that continues to affect the area through the week. (FOX Weather/Brandy Campbell)

    Nashville was slammed by a major winter storm that produced a damaging ice storm that has caused thousands of power outages and chaotic travel conditions across the Metro Area.  (Yuri Mamchur)

The storm began on Jan. 23 in the Southwest before intensifying and pushing eastward across the country. The system developed Friday afternoon in the Plains, slamming the area with heavy snow, ice and rain.

As the storm moved into the Southeast, ice knocked out power to tens of thousands across Tennessee and Mississippi. 

WHAT TO DO DURING A WINTER STORM POWER OUTAGE

At its peak, the storm left 1 million Americans without power, some for days. 

It's been over two weeks since the storm, and some places in Mississippi were still experiencing power outages. 

Nashville, Tennessee, reported receiving over 0.47 inches of ice while parts of Mississippi received about 1 inch of ice accumulation.

Travel was also heavily impacted, with more than 32,000 flights canceled nationwide throughout the storm, making it one of the most severe travel disruptions since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Multiple tractor-trailers jackknifed on a highway in Missouri. 

(MSHP General HQ / FOX Weather)

Numerous multi-vehicle pileups were reported across the country, forcing major interstates to close for days and leaving many people stranded.

In total, President Trump said he approved nearly $100 million in federal aid for Mississippi and Tennessee. 

Both states continue to be in the thick of recovery as they work to get help to their residents impacted by the storm. 

