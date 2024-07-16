Watch: Destructive derecho hits Midwest, tearing through parts of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana

CHICAGO – A destructive derecho hit the Midwest on Monday night, tearing through parts of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Tragically, a 44-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her home in Cedar Lake, Indiana.

The first of more than 30 Tornado Warnings across the Upper Midwest was issued across eastern Iowa as members of the public reported a tornado in progress near the Benton County Fairgrounds. As the storms continued to gather strength, both Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa were under Tornado Warnings simultaneously.

The Des Moines warning was considered a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" as a "confirmed large & extremely dangerous tornado was located over Drake Stadium" on the campus of Drake University. Video below can be seen in nearby Robins, Iowa.

Gusts reached 86 mph in Aurora, Iowa.

Severe weather conditions, including multiple reported tornadoes, struck Chicago on Monday night, forcing hundreds of travelers at O'Hare International Airport to take shelter as flights were delayed and canceled.

Video from an eyewitness Michael Mason captured from inside a plane stuck on the tarmac shows the wind whipping rain against the plane's window as the storm swept through the area.

The National Weather Service in Chicago reported tornadoes were sighted both at O'Hare and Midway airports.

The storm resulted in damage around O'Hare airport, including uprooted trees and broken structures, Reuters reports.

Tornado sirens sounded across the city, prompting residents to take cover. Video below shows lightning flashing over Geneva, Illinois, as the NWS issued a Tornado Warning for the area for the second day in a row on Monday.

Footage (above) was captured by Matt Rodewald, who said that he had "lived in this town for nearly 40 years" and he had "never heard the tornado sirens go off two days in a row."