Extreme Weather
Italian avalanche kills at least 5 climbers, including German father and daughter

An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a mountain, hill or any steep incline and can be triggered from below or from a distance. Avalanches can happen any time there is snow.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A German father and his daughter are among five people who were killed in an avalanche in Italy over the weekend, according to officials.

Italian officials said that during the early afternoon hours of Nov. 1, an avalanche occurred in the Ortler area near the famous mountain Vertainspitze, which swept away two groups of German mountaineers while they were climbing.

This image shows a deadly avalanche in Italy on Nov. 1, 2025.

(Soccorso Alpino Alto Adige · Bergrettung Südtirol - CNSAS/Facebook)

The first group, which consisted of three people, were swept away by the snow rushing downhill and were later found dead.

The second group, officials said, consisted of four people, with two of them able to get themselves to safety. However, two other were reported missing.

After a search, officials said they found the bodies of the victims, who were only identified as a German father and his daughter.

A helicopter was able to recover the victims and brought them into the valley below.

No other information was immediately available.

An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a mountain, hill or any steep incline and can be triggered from below or from a distance. Avalanches can happen any time there is snow.

While avalanches are sudden, there are warning signs to help you stay safe. Here are tips from the NWS on how to stay safe while you are on the slopes.

  • Know the three factors required for an avalanche:Slope: Avalanches generally occur on slopes steeper than 30 degrees.Snowpack: Recent avalanches, shooting cracks and "whumping" are signs of unstable snow.Trigger: Sometimes, it doesn't take much to tip the balance; people, new snow and wind are common triggers.
  • Slope: Avalanches generally occur on slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
  • Snowpack: Recent avalanches, shooting cracks and "whumping" are signs of unstable snow.
  • Trigger: Sometimes, it doesn't take much to tip the balance; people, new snow and wind are common triggers.
  • Determine if you are on or below slopes that can avalanche.
  • Find out if the snow is stable.
  • Get the Advisory: Refer to your local avalanche center for current snowpack conditions.
  • Get the gear and learn how to use it. Have these three avalanche safety essentials in your pack:Transceiver: so you can be found if covered by the snow.Shovel: so you can dig out your partner.Probe: so you can locate someone who the snow has covered.
  • Transceiver: so you can be found if covered by the snow.
  • Shovel: so you can dig out your partner.
  • Probe: so you can locate someone who the snow has covered.
  • Avalanche survival rates plummet after about 15 minutes for victims who do not die from trauma.
  • Saving your partner is up to you. Practicing realistic scenarios beforehand is essential.
