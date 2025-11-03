Italian avalanche kills at least 5 climbers, including German father and daughter

A German father and his daughter are among five people who were killed in an avalanche in Italy over the weekend, according to officials.

Italian officials said that during the early afternoon hours of Nov. 1, an avalanche occurred in the Ortler area near the famous mountain Vertainspitze, which swept away two groups of German mountaineers while they were climbing.

The first group, which consisted of three people, were swept away by the snow rushing downhill and were later found dead.

The second group, officials said, consisted of four people, with two of them able to get themselves to safety. However, two other were reported missing.

After a search, officials said they found the bodies of the victims, who were only identified as a German father and his daughter.

A helicopter was able to recover the victims and brought them into the valley below.

No other information was immediately available.

An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a mountain, hill or any steep incline and can be triggered from below or from a distance. Avalanches can happen any time there is snow.

