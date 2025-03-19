Search
See it: Snow-covered cattle endure Midwestern blizzard just hours after summer warmth

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A herd of cattle became coated in snow as blizzard conditions blew through the Midwest on Wednesday.

HOXIE, Kan. – A herd of cattle likely became ‘udderly’ confused after they became coated in snow as blizzard conditions blew through the Midwest on Wednesday, just hours after they were basking in summer-like warmth.

Farmer and rancher Jaxsen Moss filmed the animals standing amid powerful winds that built snowdrifts high enough to fully flank the cows.

The National Weather Service noted that the wind gusts on Wednesday morning amid the snow were over 50 mph at the nearby airport in Oakley, with a peak gust of 63 mph.

The wintry bovine spectacle was made even more curious by the fact that it came after a significant temperature flip-flop.

The snowdrifts grew as high as the cows were tall.

The snowdrifts grew as high as the cows were tall.

(@JaxsenM / X / FOX Weather)

On Tuesday afternoon, the temperature was hovering near a balmy 80 degrees before the powerful cold front arrived. Just a few hours later, the temperature plummeted and by Wednesday morning, the temperature was a freezing 31 degrees with wind gusting to 53 mph, creating a wind chill of just 16 degrees, according to the NWS.

"It was 80° yesterday, and less than 24 hours later the snow drifts are taller than the cows," Moss posted on X. "March sucks."

