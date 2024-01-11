Watch: Part of building collapses, washes away after battered by waves in Maine storm

GEORGETOWN, Maine – Video captured on Wednesday shows the moment waves washed away a waterfront cookhouse in the community of Georgetown.

Located in southern Maine, Georgetown was hit by a winter storm with winds powerful enough to push water onto the shore and flood homes.

After the storm on Tuesday, the water level nearly reached 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. This exceeds the area’s flood stage of 12 feet.

The video begins with a shot of an anchored boat in the foreground being tossed around in the water, as a building in the background is being battered by wind and waves.

On the left portion of the building is the cookhouse, or dining room, used by the summer island community of Malden Island, according to John Thibodeau, a Maine resident who shot the footage.

ANOTHER MAJOR WINTER STORM LOOMS FOR US AFTER WEEKEND NOR'EASTER

A large crack can already be seen snaking down the roof between the cookhouse and the rest of the building.

As the storm progresses, the cookhouse slowly separates from the building until it becomes fully detached, collapsing into the water.

"Oh, there it goes!" said someone off-camera in the video.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

High surf conditions are once again on the horizon for the Georgetown area, as a High Wind Watch has been issued for the area from Jan. 13 at 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time. The NWS expects winds from the southeast to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts possibly reaching 60 mph.

Additionally, a Coastal Flood Watch will be in effect from Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time. The NWS warned that low-lying property, such as homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure, may become flooded.