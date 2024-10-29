Colorado wildfire prompts evacuation of 700 homes

Approximately 700 homes were evacuated in Teller County, Colorado, because of a fast-moving wildfire, according to the local sheriff's department.

The Highland Park Fire has expanded to 98 acres as of Tuesday morning. Law enforcement said it started quickly on Monday afternoon in a grassy area in between a subdivision of Highland Lakes, a community about 40 minutes west of Colorado Springs.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says other neighboring agencies are helping with the response. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was at 5% containment.

In a news conference, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said he was concerned about expected sustained winds of more than 50 mph on Tuesday.

Officials report at least one home has been destroyed, but no one has been injured. The wildfire has prompted school and road closures.

The sheriff reported that morning airdrops were part of an aggressive response ahead of what he called concerning fire weather.

Over 16 million people under Fire Weather Warnings

This comes amid a significant fire weather threat impacting some 16 million people living in the central part of the country on Tuesday. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect across parts of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

Oklahoma is the site of a 12,000-acre wildfire, which has burned a significant portion of one of the country's oldest wildlife preserves.

Fire Weather Warnings are posted in the central U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, the U.S. Drought Monitor reports that Teller County, Colorado, is in an area of moderate drought, while northern parts of Colorado are experiencing extreme drought conditions.

In a news conference Monday evening, officials from the Teller County Sheriff's Office said they believed the fire was "man-made" but would not comment further pending an active investigation.