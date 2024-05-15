Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters stranded on life raft after vessel overturns off coast of Texas

HOUSTON – The U.S. Coast Guard was able to successfully rescue four boaters who were stranded on a life raft after their boat overturned off the coast of Freeport in Texas on Monday.

According to officials, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a Mayday call at 4:47 p.m. CT on Monday from a crew member who said their tug and barge were rolling over onto its side with four people on board.

After receiving the mayday, the Coast Guard sent a 45-foot rescue boat on the water and a rescue plane and helicopter from the air from nearby bases and air stations.

Officials said the helicopter crew was able to locate a life raft and was able to provide its location to the Coast Guard response boat.

Three of the stranded boaters were transferred to the Coast Guard boat and brought back to the station in Freeport. However, due to a back injury, one of the boaters needed to be lifted from the life raft by the helicopter and was brought to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Severe weather in area where boat overturned

Coast Guard officials haven't said what caused the boat to flip over, but the FOX Forecast Center notes there was severe weather in the area at the time. The National Weather Service office in Houston had issued a Special Marine Warning that was in effect until 4:45 p.m. CT due to winds greater than 34 knots (40 mph), pea-sized hail and high waves.

Another Special Marine Warning was issued after that and was in effect until 5 p.m. CT due to winds higher than 49 knots (56 mph) and the possibility of large hail and high waves.