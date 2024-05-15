Search
Extreme Weather
Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters stranded on life raft after vessel overturns off coast of Texas

Severe weather was in the area at the time, and the National Weather Service office in Houston had issued a Special Marine Warning due to high winds, large hail and high waves.

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to successfully rescue four boaters from a life raft off the coast of Freeport, Texas, on Monday after they sent out a mayday call when their boat began to roll over.

HOUSTON – The U.S. Coast Guard was able to successfully rescue four boaters who were stranded on a life raft after their boat overturned off the coast of Freeport in Texas on Monday.

According to officials, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a Mayday call at 4:47 p.m. CT on Monday from a crew member who said their tug and barge were rolling over onto its side with four people on board.

After receiving the mayday, the Coast Guard sent a 45-foot rescue boat on the water and a rescue plane and helicopter from the air from nearby bases and air stations.

This images shows the U.S. Coast Guard rescuing a boater who was among four that were stranded on a life raft off the coast of Texas on Monday, May 13, 2024.

(U.S. Coast Guard/ Air Station Corpus Christi / FOX Weather)

Officials said the helicopter crew was able to locate a life raft and was able to provide its location to the Coast Guard response boat.

Three of the stranded boaters were transferred to the Coast Guard boat and brought back to the station in Freeport. However, due to a back injury, one of the boaters needed to be lifted from the life raft by the helicopter and was brought to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Severe weather in area where boat overturned

Coast Guard officials haven't said what caused the boat to flip over, but the FOX Forecast Center notes there was severe weather in the area at the time. The National Weather Service office in Houston had issued a Special Marine Warning that was in effect until 4:45 p.m. CT due to winds greater than 34 knots (40 mph), pea-sized hail and high waves.

Another Special Marine Warning was issued after that and was in effect until 5 p.m. CT due to winds higher than 49 knots (56 mph) and the possibility of large hail and high waves.

