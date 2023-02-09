Watch: Car gets swept out to sea by raging floodwaters in Australia

STANWELL PARK, New South Wales, Australia – Fast-moving floodwater swept an unattended car out to sea Thursday following severe storms along coastal New South Wales in Australia.

"That car is going out to the ocean!" Sara Vale exclaimed in a video she recorded from her home.

According to Vale, no one was inside the car, which eventually washed into some rocks near the sea. A local newspaper reported the car belonged to a local family. The family said this was their second vehicle in a year to be damaged due to flooding.

HERE'S WHAT TO DO AFTER YOUR CAR IS FLOODED

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for the region due to heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts. Dubbo, a city in the Orana Region of New South Wales, recorded a 62-mph wind gust.

The New South Wales State Emergency Service said it responded to more than 500 calls for help as intense heavy rainfall lashed parts of the south coast, Illawarra and metropolitan Sydney areas.

The Illawarra region was one of the hardest hit, recording over 350 incidents and 21 rescues from floodwater.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"Conditions right now are very hazardous – a number of schools have closed and school bus trips have been canceled due to the weather," NSW SES Southern Zone Deputy Commander Sharon Fox said as conditions were still quite intense across much of the Illawarra and south coast regions.

The intense rainfall was expected to continue into Thursday evening.