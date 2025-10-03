Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Crews begin cleaning up mountain of debris from collapsed beach homes along North Carolina's Outer Banks

The Seashore warned more home collapses are possible in Buxton and Rodanthe, and reminded residents to stay away from houses in the ocean and to be careful near debris.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
After an eighth home fell into the ocean on Thursday, Cape Hatteras National Seashore is deploying two dozen people to help remove debris from the homes. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne gives a look into how beach conditions are on Friday: 

BUXTON, N.C.– Cleanup crews are set to begin removing debris on Friday from eight homes that collapsed over the course of three days on the shores of Buxton, North Carolina.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore announced on Thursday it would be sending about two dozen Seashore staff out to begin cleaning up debris from the beach along the Outer Banks.

Conditions on Friday morning were still rough, with large waves crashing onto shore and misty rain falling onto the debris. 

WATCH: 8TH NORTH CAROLINA BEACH HOUSE TO COLLAPSE CAUGHT LIVE ON FOX WEATHER

8th home collapses in Buxton, NC

An eighth home collapses in Buxton, North Carolina in rough surf on Oct. 2, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

"We're on day four of these rough waves just battering the coast here," FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reported from Buxton Friday, where the eighth home collapsed on Thursday afternoon. 

She said residents are concerned about subsequent house collapses amidst the debris and rough conditions. 

WATCH: DRONE VIDEO SHOWS SCENE OF 7 HOMES THAT CRUMBLED INTO THE ATLANTIC THIS WEEK

  • Debris from collapsed homes sits in a massive pile on the beach in Buxton.
    Image 1 of 13

    Debris from collapsed homes sits in a massive pile on the beach in Buxton.  (Katie Byrne)

  • A green house remains standing after a home collapsed into it on Thursday in Buxton.
    Image 2 of 13

    A green house remains standing after a home collapsed into it on Thursday in Buxton.  (Katie Byrne)

  • Debris from collapsed homes sits in a massive pile on the beach in Buxton.
    Image 3 of 13

    Debris from collapsed homes sits in a massive pile on the beach in Buxton.  (Katie Byrne)

  • A few homes stand in the background of a pile of debris from collapsed homes in Buxton.
    Image 4 of 13

    A few homes stand in the background of a pile of debris from collapsed homes in Buxton.  (Katie Byrne)

  • Home floats in ocean in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 2, 2025 after collapsing.
    Image 6 of 13

    Home floats in ocean in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 2, 2025 after collapsing.  ( )

  • Eighth home collapses into ocean in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 2, 2025.
    Image 7 of 13

    Eighth home collapses into ocean in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 2, 2025.  ( )

  • FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reacts to another home falling into the ocean in Buxton, North Carolina. This is the 8th home to collapse in just a few days.
    Image 8 of 13

    FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reacts to another home falling into the ocean in Buxton, North Carolina. This is the 8th home to collapse in just a few days.  ( )

  • Debris from multiple house collapses in Buxton rests on the beach on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
    Image 13 of 13

    Debris from multiple house collapses in Buxton rests on the beach on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.  (Katie Byrne)

Years of coastal erosion combined with tropical systems Imelda and Humberto led to the most recent collapses. 

The Seashore said debris cleanup will start south of the collapse sites to Cape Point. 

Twenty privately owned beach homes have collapsed on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore since 2020. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A house collapses on the beach in Rodanthe Tuesday

A house collapses on the beach in Rodanthe Tuesday

(Chicamacomico Banks Fire Department / FOX Weather)

Nine of those home collapses have occurred in Buxton since Mid-September. 

The remaining 11 collapses happened in Rodanthe, with the most recent being in November 2024, according to the Seashore's records. 

