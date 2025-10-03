Crews begin cleaning up mountain of debris from collapsed beach homes along North Carolina's Outer Banks

BUXTON, N.C.– Cleanup crews are set to begin removing debris on Friday from eight homes that collapsed over the course of three days on the shores of Buxton, North Carolina.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore announced on Thursday it would be sending about two dozen Seashore staff out to begin cleaning up debris from the beach along the Outer Banks.

Conditions on Friday morning were still rough, with large waves crashing onto shore and misty rain falling onto the debris.

WATCH: 8TH NORTH CAROLINA BEACH HOUSE TO COLLAPSE CAUGHT LIVE ON FOX WEATHER

"We're on day four of these rough waves just battering the coast here," FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reported from Buxton Friday, where the eighth home collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

She said residents are concerned about subsequent house collapses amidst the debris and rough conditions.

WATCH: DRONE VIDEO SHOWS SCENE OF 7 HOMES THAT CRUMBLED INTO THE ATLANTIC THIS WEEK

next Image 1 of 13

prev next Image 2 of 13

prev next Image 3 of 13

prev next Image 4 of 13

prev next Image 5 of 13

prev next Image 6 of 13

prev next Image 7 of 13

prev next Image 8 of 13

prev next Image 9 of 13

prev next Image 10 of 13

prev next Image 11 of 13

prev next Image 12 of 13

prev Image 13 of 13

Years of coastal erosion combined with tropical systems Imelda and Humberto led to the most recent collapses.

The Seashore said debris cleanup will start south of the collapse sites to Cape Point.

Twenty privately owned beach homes have collapsed on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore since 2020.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Nine of those home collapses have occurred in Buxton since Mid-September.

The remaining 11 collapses happened in Rodanthe, with the most recent being in November 2024, according to the Seashore's records.

The Seashore warned more home collapses are possible in Buxton and Rodanthe, and reminded residents to stay away from houses in the ocean and to be careful near debris.