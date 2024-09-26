Video: Likely tornado damages Florida homes ahead of Hurricane Helene

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A suspected tornado tore through Southwest Florida early Thursday morning as Hurricane Helene's outer rain bands swept through the region.

Helene continues to strengthen as it races toward the Sunshine State. It is on track to make landfall in the Big Bend area about 11 p.m. ET. Conditions are rapidly deteriorating across the state as Helene speeds toward the coast.

Surveillance footage captured by Jennifer Wein in Cape Coral shows the chaotic scene outside her home just before 6 a.m., with debris flying through the air.

A FOX Forecast Center analysis of the video has determined that this is likely a tornado that occurred. A survey by the National Weather Service will determine the exact wind speeds and strength.

"All I know, I was lying in bed and I heard what sounded like a truck getting closer and closer to my house, and then my house started shaking," Wein told FOX Weather after the terrifying ordeal. "I could see everything flying outside."

HURRICANE HELENE STRENGTHENS AS FLORIDA POWER OUTAGES CLIMB AHEAD OF 'UNSURVIVABLE' STORM SURGE

Wein, already grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder from Hurricane Ian, was fortunate to escape significant damage this time. However, her neighbor's fence was destroyed, and the trees behind her house were split in half.

TRACKING HURRICANE HELENE: LIVE FORECAST CONE, SPAGHETTI MODELS, ALERTS, WIND PROJECTIONS AND MORE

As Helene barrels towards the coast, it's becoming increasingly clear that the storm will cause widespread devastation across the southeastern U.S. The FOX Forecast Center warns of damaging winds, life-threatening flooding and a heightened risk of tropical tornadoes from central Florida to South Carolina. Storm surge up to 20 feet is forecast for Florida's Big Bend area.

WATCH: HELENE'S STORM SURGE FLOODS TAMPA, FORT MYERS AS MASSIVE STORM LOOMS OFF FLORIDA GULF COAST

The highest tornado threat is expected to occur later Thursday, starting over Florida and moving into Georgia and South Carolina during the evening and overnight.

WHERE DOES HELENE GO AFTER HITTING FLORIDA? SOUTHEAST, MID-ATLANTIC COULD SEE 'CATASTROPHIC' FLOODING

Helene's very fast movement will allow its destructive winds to penetrate deep inland, causing massive tree damage and widespread power outages across Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

In southern Georgia, winds could gust over 100 mph, leading to structural damage and significant crop loss.

Helene's potential impacts are comparable to Hurricane Michael, which caused $2 billion in losses to the state's agricultural industry.