California's Line Fire smoke degrades air quality to 'very unhealthy,' sends thousands fleeing flames

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Ca. – Hot temperatures continue to fuel Line Fire activity in San Bernardino County, California, and residents are being told to stay indoors to avoid unhealthy and even hazardous air quality caused by the wildfire smoke.

Nearly 2,000 firefighters and personnel are battling the blaze, threatening neighborhoods and more than 36,000 structures, including many homes. Over the weekend, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for at least nine communities threatened by the Line Fire.

On Monday, CAL Fire officials said the blaze has consumed more than 20,500 acres and remains at 3% containment. The fire started on Thursday and exploded in size over the weekend, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a state of emergency in San Bernardino County.

Wildfire smoke from the Line Fire and several other brush fires in California prompted air quality alerts on Sunday, which were extended through Monday night. The alerts include San Bernardino, Big Bear Lake, Palm Springs and Indio.

"If you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, remain indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternative shelter, if feasible. Avoid vigorous physical activity and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier," the South Coast AQMD wrote.

The Air Quality Index uses six levels to rank air quality, from "good" to "hazardous."

According to Airnow.gov, AQI values reached the 200s on Monday morning in San Bernardino and Highland, with "very unhealthy" air quality. Outside the fire boundary in East Highland, air quality was degraded to "hazardous." Areas near Los Angeles were also reaching "unhealthy" air quality levels.

West of the fire and associated air quality alert, heat alerts are in place from Los Angeles to the Mexico border. Excessive Heat Warnings were issued through Monday evening for San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties.

Dangerously hot temperatures are forecast on Monday, with highs up to 107 degrees in the San Diego County valleys and up to 108 degrees in San Bernardino and Riverside.

Line Fire produces its own weather

In addition to creating hazardous air to breathe, the Line Fire is creating its own weather through mighty pyrocumulus clouds.

Enormous smoke plumes create pyrocumulus or flammagenitus clouds. These so-called "fire clouds" can form due to extreme heating of a column of air, destabilizing the atmosphere. The fire clouds can even create lightning and rain, as well as help spread embers. The same clouds can also form over volcanoes.