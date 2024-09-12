Watch: Camera captures its own demise as California's Line Fire engulfs hillside

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. -- A raging wildfire that has burned thousands of acres in Southern California has added a web camera to its list of structures destroyed in the blaze.

The Line Fire has scorched over 37,000 acres since it was set just outside Highland a week ago. An ALERT California web camera on Keller Peak watched as flames raced up the hillside toward the lens Tuesday afternoon.

The two-hour time-lapse video shows the flames eventually surrounding the camera, with the video surviving about an hour in the middle of the inferno until the camera feed cuts out.

AT LEAST 15 INJURED BY WILDFIRES SCORCHING SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

One firefighter and two others were injured during the blaze, and California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County.

Some 65,000 structures remained threatened by the fire, but so far officials list only one structure destroyed and three that suffered damage.

Over 3,300 firefighters are battling the blaze, which was at 18% contained as of Thursday.