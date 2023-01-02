Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California

RIO DELL, Calif. - A video recorded by a northern California resident captured the exact moment a strong, magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook the region on New Year's Day.

The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.

In the video, which was recorded by Hunter Michael, lights can be seen flickering, and objects began falling to the ground when the home began to shake.

More than 1,500 residents reported to the USGS that they felt the shaking, and the shaking was described as being light to moderate.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake in December killed two people and injured 11 others when it hit near Ferndale, California, at 2:34 a.m. local time.

More than 70,000 utility customers lost power near the epicenter.

Ferndale is only about 20 miles from Rio Dell.