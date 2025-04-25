250 pounds of stranded fish rescued from Buffalo Trace Distillery after historic Kentucky flood

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The historic flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, led to an unexpected rescue at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

After the record-breaking floodwaters receded, a large, isolated pool nearly a quarter-mile from the Kentucky River was discovered. Surprisingly, it was full of stranded fish. The distillery noted with a touch of irony that among them was a Bigmouth Buffalo.

The unusual situation prompted a two-day response from Kentucky State University's Aquaculture Program students.

"When the waters rose, so did our commitment to community," the university said in a statement on social media.

As crews suited up, they waded in to rescue the stranded fish, using seine nets to safely transport over 250 pounds of native species back to the river.

"This unexpected moment of teamwork, resilience and care for the local ecosystem reminded us that the spirit of Buffalo Trace goes far beyond bourbon," the distillery said.

Heavy rains throughout the first week of April in the state of Kentucky resulted in unprecedented flooding, specifically in Franklin County. Having stood on the Kentucky River for over 200 years, the Buffalo Trace Distillery is now showing strong signs of recovery just a week after peak floodwaters.

The distillery said in an April 15 update that cleanup and restoration, supported by hundreds of professionals, are over 75% complete.

Power has been restored to key areas, allowing craft bottling in Blanton’s Bottling Hall and main bottling operations to resume. Buildings have been emptied of water, and interior restoration is underway. Buffalo Trace has also reopened to visitors with a limited retail experience.