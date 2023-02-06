Search

Extreme Weather
Published

Magnitude 3.8 quake shakes Buffalo-area residents out of bed Monday; strongest to hit New York in 21 years

USGS data shows Monday's 3.8-magnitude quake was the strongest in New York state since 2002, when a magnitude 5.3 struck near Au Sable Forks in the northeastern portion of the state.

By Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattles Buffalo, New York

WEST SENECA, N.Y. – Residents of western New York got an early wakeup call Monday when a magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled the Buffalo area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 6:15 a.m. EST and was centered 1.2 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, less than 10 miles from downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo earthquake map

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near Buffalo, New York, Monday morning. Feb. 6, 2023.



Monday's earthquake had a depth of 1.9 miles and was reportedly felt as far north as Niagara Falls and as far south as Orchard Park, according to Erie County Deputy Commissioner Gregory Butcher.

The temblor was captured on a security camera inside a Buffalo home, where a loud crash and a barking dog could be heard immediately following the shaking.

According to officials, there were no immediate reports of injuries across the shaken area.

"It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wrote on Twitter shortly after the quake. "I jumped out of bed."

USGS data shows Monday's 3.8-magnitude quake was the strongest in New York state since 2002, when a magnitude 5.3 struck near Au Sable Forks in the northeastern portion of the state.



