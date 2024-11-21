Watch: Sparks fly as deadly bomb cyclone takes down tree in Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. - An electrifying moment was caught on video as strong winds from a deadly bomb cyclone took down a tree and power lines, causing a spray of electric sparks across a backyard.

Wind gusts of 52 mph were recorded in Bellevue on Tuesday night where this video was shot.

The powerful storm left at least two people dead, and hundreds of thousands are still without power. State and local city departments said multiple main highways were blocked by falling trees and power lines.

Easterly gusts reached 59 mph at Sea-Tac Airport, and brought pilots a challenging crosswind to navigate runways.

While winds have died down in the Pacific Northwest, an atmospheric river is bringing extreme amounts of rain and snow to northern California and southern Oregon and will continue throughout the weekend.