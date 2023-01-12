Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm

MAGALIA, Calif. -- That must have been quite the ride.

A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms from attmospheric rivers that have pummeled the state since late December.

The photographer, Kyle Thomas, told Storyful the bear was in the tree when it fell on the roof on Jan. 5 as winds raged amid gusts of 40-60 mph.

The video shows the bear wandering around the roof, and Thomas can be heard sternly encouraging the bear to leave.

"He stayed around for some time," Thomas told Storyful. "He got into the trash cans."