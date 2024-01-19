Watch: Arkansas cowboy uses lasso to save calf trapped on frozen pond

PARAGOULD, Ark. – Video shot Thursday shows cowboy Max Bishop successfully rescuing a calf in the northeast Arkansas town of Paragould.

The calf had become stuck on a frozen pond on a neighbor’s farm. According to Bishop, his neighbor called him for help with retrieving the animal.

Footage of the rescue begins with Bishop standing on the snow-covered shore as a small, black calf struggles to stand on the slippery ice.

Bishop, who is donning a cowboy hat, blue jeans and boots, holds a rope that has been tied into the shape of a lasso. He begins to swing the lasso in circles over his head.

HOW THE RODEO BECAME EMBLEMATIC OF THE AMERICAN FRONTIER

He then throws the lasso in the calf’s direction and misses. In the video, he can be seen trying to lasso the animal again a couple more times, before he succeeds in capturing the calf with the rope.

Standing on the edge of the frozen pond, Bishop begins to pull on the rope until the lasso has tightened around one of the calf’s legs. With the calf captured, Bishop is able to reel it in and safely onto the shore.

"I am known in our area as the go-to cowboy to get help if stock gets in trouble," he said, adding that this incident was the first time he has roped on top of ice.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Bishop said he was glad to see the calf alive, healthy and reunited with its mother.