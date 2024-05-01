American flag plucked from tornado-destroyed home in sign of strength during Nebraska recovery

ELKHORN, Neb. – The aftermath of a fierce tornado that ripped through a neighborhood near Omaha left nothing but rubble and devastation in its wake, except for a small sign of hope.

Amidst the destruction, something caught the eye of a cleanup crew – an American flag that had been weathered and tattered by the EF-3 twister on Saturday.

The worst tornado outbreak in nearly 10 years swept through parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa last Friday, with more than 100 reports of tornadoes tallied by the National Weather Service.

Footage captured by Great Plains Tree Care the following morning shows their team members in Elkhorn extracting the tangled flag from debris. Despite the power of the tornado, the flag remained intact – a powerful symbol of the community's strength and unity in the face of such chaos.

RAINBOW PROVIDES BREATHTAKING SIGHT IN ELKHORN AMID NEBRASKA'S TORNADO DESTRUCTION

"Couldn't be more proud to have the men and machines to donate to the tornado clean-up efforts in Elkhorn, NE," the company shared on Facebook along with images and videos of crews tirelessly working to clean up the affected area.

The number of confirmed tornadoes from the historic weekend outbreak has surpassed 110 from Texas to Iowa , the FOX Forecast Center said.

'I HELD ON TO THE DRYER': NEBRASKA TORNADO SURVIVOR SAYS SHE WAS BURIED ALIVE DURING STORM