70-foot pine tree falls on San Diego home after drenching rains

SAN DIEGO – A tree fell on a home in the San Diego neighborhood of North Park early Friday morning.

The incident occurred after storms produced by an atmospheric river drenched the area, soaking the ground and creating flooding problems across Southern California.

The soft ground could be what caused a 70-foot pine tree to topple onto the home of a family of six. According to FOX 5, the tree fell on the residence at around 3:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Footage of the incident shows the tree resting on top of the family’s red SUV and their garage. FOX 5 noted that one of the tree branches pierced through the bedroom of one of the children who lived at the home, but no one was injured.

Emergency contractors started removing the tree early Friday morning, according to officials with the City of San Diego.

Last week, an atmospheric river storm caused flash flooding in San Diego, causing rivers and creeks to rise and low-lying areas to fill with floodwater. Dozens of water rescues occurred throughout the city and neighboring areas. That was followed by another atmospheric river storm this week, with similar scenes unfolding Thursday.

The recent storms have also caused other areas in Southern California to become unsound. A rail system that runs through Orange County had to be shut down due to land movement caused by heavy rain from the recent storms.

After a short reprieve, Southern California is now bracing for another winter storm caused by an atmospheric river.

From Sunday to Wednesday, the FOX Forecast Center expects San Diego and nearby cities to receive 2-3 inches of rain. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the area.