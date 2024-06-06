4 firefighters injured battling new blaze in California’s Napa Valley amid 100+ degree heat

ST. HELENA, Calif. – Four firefighters were injured while battling a wildfire that started burning in California’s Napa Valley amid triple-digit heat Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to what started as a 20-acre vegetation fire burning near St. Helena just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to CAL Fire Joint Division Chief Mike Wink.

About 20 fire engines joined tankers, helicopters and hand crews in battling the blaze, which grew to 60 acres by Wednesday night and has since been named the Crystal Fire.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Wink says the area burning was part of land scorched during the Glass Fire in 2020.

"The fuels were grassy oak woodland, not a lot of brush, so it was very receptive to our north and west winds that we had this afternoon," Wink said.

CAL Fire officials said four firefighters were hospitalized for injuries "related to response in the steep, rocky terrain and hot summer conditions," but all have since been treated and released.

Wink said temperatures reached 101 degrees Wednesday afternoon and Heat Advisories were posted for much of the Napa Valley.

TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT WAVE CONTINUES TO SCORCH THE WEST

"This was one of the first hot days of the summer," Wink said. "Crews did have plenty of hydration and shade."

Officials said by Thursday morning, the fire’s forward progress had been stopped and remained at 60 acres burned with 75% containment. No homes were burned, though one outbuilding was destroyed.

"Our firefighters continue to work hard strengthening containment lines and increase the overall containment of this fire," officials said.

The Crystal Fire joins the list of some 1,500 wildfires that have already scorched parts of the California landscape so far this year.

CALIFORNIA FIREFIGHTERS ALREADY BATTLED 1,500 WILDFIRES AS SEARING HEAT, DRY GRASS GIVE AMPLE FUEL

As of June 3, CAL Fire firefighters said those fires have burned nearly 35,000 acres.

Wildfires have burned four times the average amount of land consumed by this time of year, according to CAL Fire statistics.