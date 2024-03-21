4 adults, 2 kids endure 24-hour-long rescue after getting stranded during hike near Oregon’s Mt. Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A family of six, including 9- and 11-year-old children, were rescued after getting stranded on a hike in the Oregon Cascades earlier this week.

Deputies received an Emergency SOS call from an Apple iPhone on Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. from one of the stranded hikers, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The distress call sent text messages and gave rescuers the family’s location.

The family had started their journey at the Salmon River Trailhead in the Mt. Hood National Forest but became stranded. A search and rescue team left in all-terrain vehicles to find the family but were unable to reach them due to wintry weather.

Ground crews set off instead and were able to reach the six around 6 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said.

"The family was cold, wet and dehydrated, but otherwise OK," deputies wrote in a news release. "The family had hiked nearly eight miles and gained more than 3,500 feet in elevation."

Search crews attempted to get a rescue helicopter to the scene, but again, poor weather conditions thwarted the flight.

A snowcat was brought in at 10 a.m. and sent to the scene, but even their journey took several hours due to difficult terrain. Eventually, the rescue was successful, and the family was brought back to the rescue command post along Oregon Highway 26 about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday – 24 hours after the initial call for help.

"This was a challenging rescue due to the amount of snow, fallen trees, steep terrain, and number of people who needed to be rescued," deputies wrote. "We would like to remind anyone planning a visit to the wilderness and higher elevation areas to be prepared for unexpected weather conditions with warm clothing, extra food, and water."