10 photos showing deadly Typhoon Yagi's destructive power

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to hit Asia this year, made landfall on the coast of China's Hainan province on Friday.

The storm brought maximum sustained winds of 145 mph as it tore through the region that is home to millions. Haikou's airport registered a gust of 107 mph as the eye wall came ashore. The storm then moved on to make another landfall on northern Vietnam's Hai Phong and Quang Ninh provinces on Saturday.

DEADLY TYPHOON YAGI CARVES DESTRUCTIVE PATH THROUGH CHINA

The storm has claimed the lives of at least two people in China and another two died in Vietnam, Reuters reported.

Getty photographers captured several photos showing the destructive power of the deadly storm.

Here: Debris flies in the air as heavy rain and high winds from Typhoon Yagi impact Hai Phong.

A ship damaged by strong winds brought by Typhoon Yagi tilts into the water in Beihai, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China:

A driver checks the damage to a truck blown down by strong winds brought by Typhoon Yagi on the road in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province of China:

The debris of a destroyed fence is tangled in trees after Typhoon Yagi hit Hai Phong, Vietnam:

A woman riding a motorbike is blown down from the wind of Typhoon Yagi in Hai Phong city:

Telegraph poles are blown down by the strong winds brought by Typhoon Yagi on the street in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province of China:

A worker tries to clear debris from a temporary shed at a construction site as typhoon Yagi brings strong wind in Haikou, Hainan Province of China:

A car is hit by a fallen advertisement board as typhoon Yagi brings strong wind in Haikou, Hainan Province of China:

Cars are covered in debris at a parking lot after Typhoon Yagi hit Hai Phong, Vietnam:

Whipped up by high winds onto the shore of Phuong Luu lake as Typhoon Yagi hits Hai Phong, Vietnam:

The typhoon has weakened since moving inland but will continue to bring strong winds and flooding rains as it moves through northern Vietnam and Laos.