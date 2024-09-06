Deadly Typhoon Yagi carves destructive path through China as powerful storm heads for Vietnam

HAINAN, China – Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to hit Asia this year, made landfall on the coast of China's Hainan province on Friday.

The typhoon's destructive force has doubled since it devastated the Philippines earlier this week, claiming the lives of more than a dozen people. The storm's onslaught of strong winds and torrential rain triggered widespread flooding and landslides.

Here's a look at Typhoon Yagi's latest information.

(FOX Weather)



In anticipation of Yagi's arrival, schools, businesses and transportation networks were closed in Hong Kong, Macau, Hainan and Guangdong. Airports in Vietnam were also shuttered to ensure the safety of passengers and operations.

This comes as the China Meteorological Administration issues a warning of continued heavy rainfall, flooding and an increased risk of landslides through Friday.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV captured the fury of Yagi as it made landfall in Wenchang city, Hainan province, at 4:20 p.m. local time Friday, packing maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. Haikou's airport registered a gust of 107 mph before the wind equipment stopped reporting.

Just before landfall, the storm had been downgraded from a 150-mph super typhoon. State media reported that 400,000 people had been evacuated from the island.

Catastrophic impacts are expected on Hainan and as gusts in excess of 150 mph continue to batter the island Friday. A destructive storm surge is also expected along Hainan's northern coast and the southern coast of the Leizhou Peninsula, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Following landfall, a weakened Yagi will emerge back into the Gulf of Tonkin before moving into northern Vietnam this weekend. As Yagi sweeps through, the capital of Hanoi could experience damaging wind and flooding rain. Rainfall totals may approach 20 inches in northern Vietnam.

The FOX Forecast Center notes that Yagi has shattered records as the second-most powerful tropical cyclone globally this year, boasting maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. Only Category 5 Hurricane Beryl in the Atlantic has surpassed Yagi's intensity this year.