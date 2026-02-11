Young manatee trapped in storm drain after seeking warmth from the cold

MELBOURNE BEACH, Flo. - Many people in Melbourne Beach, Florida, came together to safely rescue a young manatee that was trapped inside a storm drain on Monday.

The male manatee got stuck after seeking warmth from the recent freezing cold temperatures in Florida.

While working on a routine survey for a stormwater assessment project, a crew from Haley Ward, Inc. was surprised to find the 410-pound animal trapped inside the storm baffle box, a structure designed to remove sediment, debris and trash from stormwater.

The crew immediately contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to begin the professional rescue response.

Within minutes, FWC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Brevard County Fire & Rescue, Brevard County Emergency Management, UF Vets Animal Technical Rescue Team, Melbourne Beach Police Department and other local officials arrived at the scene.

For hours, the crew worked to save the juvenile animal. Photos taken by UF Vets Animal Technical Rescue Team showed the team removing the storm cover and using a flashlight to find the manatee.

As the rescue continued, the team started drilling into the road to widen the opening — eventually cutting through asphalt to access the pipes in order to safely remove the animal.

By 9 p.m. that evening, the manatee was lifted out of the storm drain and transported to SeaWorld for observation and rehabilitation.

According to FWC, responders noted that during the initial onsite assessment, the juvenile was underweight and had multiple open wounds on his underside near the tail and flippers.

However, during his first night in care, the manatee showed interest in food.

FWC is now reminding residents that if they see an injured, distressed or dead manatee to call the FWC wildlife alert hotline at 1-888-404-3922. That call may save an animal’s life.