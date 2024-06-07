What’s the meaning behind World Oceans Day?

More than 70% of the planet’s surface is covered by oceans, and to highlight their importance, the United Nations observes World Oceans Day every June 8th.

Every year, the agency proclaims a new theme, with this year’s being "awaken new depths."

"The UN is joining forces with decision-makers, indigenous leaders, scientists, private sector executives, civil society, celebrities, and youth activists to showcase how our relationship with the ocean needs to urgently change, since our efforts to date have only skimmed the surface. To motivate widespread momentum for the ocean, we need to awaken new depths," the agency said in a statement.

Biologists estimate that oceans produce at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen and are in need of humans’ support.

"With 90% of big fish populations depleted and 50% of coral reefs destroyed, we are taking more from the ocean than can be replenished. We need to work together to create a new balance with the ocean that no longer depletes its bounty but instead restores its vibrancy and brings it new life," the U.N. stated.

In recent decades, climate change has garnered greater interest as increasing water temperatures have led to the destruction of ecosystems, including coral reefs.

During the summer of 2023, reefs along the Florida Keys experienced an extreme heat wave that led to some reefs being completely bleached.

In addition to the warming waters, the U.N. says oceans are literally choking on plastic waste.

It’s estimated that every day, the equivalent of over 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped into waterways.

Some nations have started to crack down on plastic usage, but efforts have yet to yield meaningful results.

"As we bump up against planetary boundaries, less bad is simply not good enough. Now is the time for governments, cities, businesses, and other organizations to unite around a just transition to a circular economy for plastic," Csaba Kőrösi, the former president of the United Nations General Assembly, previously stated.