Shark attacks force some Florida beaches to close to swimmers

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Shark encounters along a Florida beach on Friday forced authorities to close waters to swimmers and sent at least two people to local hospitals.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said both incidents occurred north of Panama City Beach around what is known as Seacrest Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Photos from the scene showed a woman being escorted from the beach by paramedics on what was a hot day across much of the Sunshine State.

About an hour after the first incident, authorities said they were alerted to a second, nearby encounter that involved a teen.

Deputies did not state how significant either of the victims' injuries were believed to be.

Local residents said double red flags are now flying, which means the Gulf of Mexico is closed to swimmers.

Authorities did not say how long they expect the waters to be closed or if they have received additional reports of sharks along the coast.

"We are encouraging beachgoers to be cognizant that lifeguards and beach deputies may be trying keep people out of the water in the immediate area," the sheriff’s office said.

If both encounters are considered bona fide shark attacks, it would only be Walton County’s second and third in history, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

According to the ISAF, Florida reported 16 shark attacks in 2023, which was the highest concentration in the U.S.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says swimmers and surfers should always avoid being in the water during twilight hours when sharks are most active.

Beachgoers are always advised not to enter the water if they have an open wound or are wearing shiny jewelry - both can attract sharks due to their acute senses.