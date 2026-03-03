1,400-lb white shark 'Breton' pings off Georgia coast

GEORGIA - A long-tracked adult white shark is catching attention for his satellite pings in the Atlantic, off the coast of north Georgia.

Breton has been part of the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker since Sept. 2020, when he was tagged off Scatarie Island, Nova Scotia.

OCEARCH is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to researching and protecting sharks, whales, sea turtles and other ocean life, tagging these animals to track and study their migration habits and behaviors from afar.

At the time of his tagging, Breton was 13-feet, 3 inches long and weighing 1,437 pounds.

OCEARCH took to social media to update the public on Breton's recent travels, showing his most recent ping on Saturday roughly 250 miles off the coast of Georgia.

Breton's pings over the last five years have shown him tracking into the North Atlantic beyond New Brunswick and Newfoundland, Canada, and as far south as the open ocean near Turks and Caicos.

OCEARCH said SPOT tags, like the one used to track Breton, last approximately five years.

Breton seems to favor the Southeast coast from North Carolina to Florida, feeding hotspots for white sharks like him.

"Updates like this give us a rare glimpse into his journey—giving us valuable insights into his movements and behavior," OCEARCH said in their social media post.

While it's unclear how much longer Breton's tag will continue tracking him, you can monitor his movements along with more than 475 other ocean animals using OCEARCH's free global shark tracker app.