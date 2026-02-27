Webster the white shark pings off 400 miles off Florida's space coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.– A white shark called Webster has been tracked hanging out in the open ocean, hundreds of miles from the coast of Florida.

Webster was tagged by OCEARCH in Sept. 2025 in Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia.

He's an adult male white shark, weighing a little over 1,000 pounds and just over 12 feet long at the time of being tagged.

The research nonprofit has tracked his movement via satellite pings ever since, watching him make quick work down the East Coast.

'PENNY' THE YOUNG WHITE SHARK PINGS IN GULF FOR FIRST TIME IN 2026

Webster was tracked for several months, spending time off the coast of South Carolina.

In late January, Webster went on the move again, traveling north for a brief period, before heading out into deeper ocean waters and moving south.

'HATTERAS HANGOUT': WHY DO WHITE SHARKS TEND TO LINGER AROUND THE NORTH CAROLINA OUTER BANKS?

On Thursday night, the white shark was tracked in the open Atlantic roughly 425 miles off the coast of Cape Canaveral, OCEARCH said.

"Much of the open ocean is almost devoid of life, and considered a biological desert," said John Tyminski, senior data scientist for OCEARCH. "That's largely due to low nutrient levels."

RARE SHARK SPOTTED BY GROUP OF COLLEGE STUDENTS DURING NIGHTTIME DIVE OFF CALIFORNIA COAST

Tyminksi said when moving through the open ocean like Webster is, apex predators will often seek out eddies, temporary rotating water masses that can bring cold, nutrient-rich waters to the surface, operating as temporary feeding grounds.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Webster's next move could be anywhere, but OCEARCH will continue to watch his movements using their free global shark tracker to help further their research into white sharks.

OCEARCH is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to researching and protecting sharks, whales, sea turtles and other ocean life, tagging these animals to track and study their migration habits and behaviors from afar.



