'Penny' the young white shark pings in Gulf for first time in 2026

A young white shark named Penny has emerged northwest of Key West in the Gulf of America for the first time this year.

Penny was tagged by research nonprofit OCEARCH in April 2023 off Ocracoke, North Carolina.

OCEARCH is dedicated to researching and protecting sharks, whales, sea turtles and other ocean life, tagging these animals to track and study their migration habits and behaviors from afar.

Penny, a juvenile white shark, was last satellite pinged on Friday, Feb. 13.

OCEARCH said the shark was located roughly 90 miles west northwest of Key West.

The most recent ping prior to this one was on Dec. 31, 2025, southeast of Key Largo on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

OCEARCH said it's not Penny's first visit to the Gulf. She first went to the southeast Gulf in early 2024.

Penny's next stop could be the Florida panhandle or Pulley Ridge, or she could follow an entirely new path.

Conditions are favorable, and food sources are abundant in the panhandle and Pulley Ridge, making it an ideal place to land, OCEARCH said.

The research nonprofit said they're monitoring to see where Penny will head to next.