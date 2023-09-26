Where to see 'ring of fire' in Arizona for October annular solar eclipse

CHINLE, Az. – Northeastern Arizona will be under the path of the Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse, making the "ring of fire" visible during the maximum eclipse.

Arizona is one of nine states along the path of the maximum eclipse, which stretches from Oregon to Texas on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The peak solar eclipse in Arizona will be visible from the Navajo Nation, including the red sandstone buttes of Monument Valley.

Here's what you need to know about viewing the 2023 annular solar eclipse in Arizona.

What is an annular eclipse?

An annular eclipse is not a total eclipse, as the Moo n doesn’t entirely block the Sun’s light – only 90%. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon is at its farthest point in its orbit of Earth. During the maximum eclipse, the light from the sun peaks out around the Moon, creating the "ring of fire" the annular eclipse is known for.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, you will need to wear special eclipse glasses during the entirety of the annular eclipse. Taking the glasses off at any point, even during the maximum eclipse, is unsafe.

Where can I see the 'ring of fire' in Arizona?

The Navajo Nation in Arizona will be along the path of the "ring of fire" on Oct. 14.

The maximum annular solar eclipse will be visible in Navajo County, as well as Kayenta and Chinle in Apache County.

Several Navajo Tribal Parks will offer breathtaking views to witness the eclipse, including the red sandstone buttes of Monument Valley.

Within the Four Corners Monument, the annular eclipse will be visible across four states simultaneously: Colorado, Utah , Arizona and New Mexico.

The area within Navajo Tribal Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 14, and the park entry fee is $8, according to the website.

If you are planning to see the eclipse from a Navajo Tribal Park, be sure to check the website for hours and visitor information.

When is the solar eclipse in Arizona?

The eclipse in the U.S. begins in Oregon at 8:06 a.m. PDT and ends in southeastern Texas at 1:33 p.m. CDT.

In Arizona, the partial eclipse begins at 8:08 a.m. MST, and the maximum eclipse – when the "ring of fire" will be on display – starts at 10:29 a.m. MST and lasts about five minutes. The partial eclipse ends at 11:09 a.m. MST.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in Phoenix, Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon National Park after 8 a.m. MST.

What will the weather be like in Arizona for the annular eclipse?

More than two weeks ahead of the Oct. 14 eclipse, it's still too early for an exact forecast. However, historical weather shows eclipse viewers in Arizona should have comfortable temperatures during the day with chilly mornings.

Monthly climate data from the National Weather Service for October shows average high temperatures in the mid-70s, with early-morning lows averaging around 43 degrees for Tuba City, the closest weather monitoring station to Kayenta.

With the Southwest monsoon season wrapping up at the end of September, viewers should have a clear view of the solar eclipse.