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SpaceX eyes 12th Starship launch, marking a pivotal step in getting humans back to the lunar surface

Let's see what the prediction markets, brought to you by Kalshi, are saying about when the 12th launch of SpaceX's Starship will take place.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
NEXT STOP, SPACE 🚀: Artemis II is roaring into space on a mission to make history after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This is humanity’s return to deep space, and the beginning of a bold journey around the Moon. Stay locked with FOX Weather for every second of this historic mission. 03:07

FILE: Artemis II lifts off from Kennedy Space Center

NEXT STOP, SPACE 🚀: Artemis II is roaring into space on a mission to make history after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This is humanity’s return to deep space, and the beginning of a bold journey around the Moon. Stay locked with FOX Weather for every second of this historic mission.

When will SpaceX's Starship 12th launch take place?

An important step forward in long-duration spaceflight, the highly anticipated 12th launch of Starship, a fully reusable spacecraft designed for missions to the moon, is approaching.

After an initial target to launch in March or April, hiccups and cancellations have pushed the highly-anticipated launch back.

SpaceX Starship Flight 8 takes off from Orbital Launch Pad A at Boca Chica beach on March 06, 2025 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The SpaceX Starship Flight 8 test launched and successfully caught its booster upon descent.

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

On its 12th test flight, Starship is expected to introduce upgraded hardware, including more powerful engines and a taller structure designed to support increased payload capacity. 

HUBBLE TELESCOPE CAPTURES STUNNING IMAGES OF 'SPACE SLUG' NEARLY 5,000 LIGHT-YEARS AWAY

These enhancements represent an important step in validating the vehicle’s evolution and could play a pivotal role in advancing humanity’s ambitions to return to the moon.

Trading on prediction markets has varied, with the majority of the public in agreement the launch will occur before June.

The new Version 3 design is aimed at achieving orbit, with full reusability representing a critical milestone that could significantly advance NASA’s Artemis program and its ambitious objectives.

Looking ahead, Artemis III is intended to demonstrate key capabilities for sustained lunar exploration, including the use of commercial human landing systems. One such system under development is SpaceX’s Starship, which is planned to transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the moon’s surface.

The SpaceX Starship rocket launches from Starbase, Texas, as seen from South Padre Island on May 27, 2025. SpaceX mission control lost contact with the upper stage of Starship as it leaked fuel, spun out of control, and made an uncontrolled reentry after flying halfway around the world, likely disintegrating over the Indian Ocean, officials said. 

(SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

NASA'S ARTEMIS PROGRAM: PAVING THE WAY FOR HUMANKIND'S RETURN TO THE MOON AND BEYOND

SpaceX’s upcoming Starship test flights are focused on validating the technologies required for its role as the Human Landing System (HLS) for Artemis III. These demonstrations, if successful, aim to show that Starship can meet the performance and reliability necessary to support Artemis III—and potentially future missions such as Artemis IV—in returning astronauts to the lunar surface.

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