SpaceX eyes 12th Starship launch, marking a pivotal step in getting humans back to the lunar surface

When will SpaceX's Starship 12th launch take place?

An important step forward in long-duration spaceflight, the highly anticipated 12th launch of Starship, a fully reusable spacecraft designed for missions to the moon, is approaching.

After an initial target to launch in March or April, hiccups and cancellations have pushed the highly-anticipated launch back.

On its 12th test flight, Starship is expected to introduce upgraded hardware, including more powerful engines and a taller structure designed to support increased payload capacity.

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These enhancements represent an important step in validating the vehicle’s evolution and could play a pivotal role in advancing humanity’s ambitions to return to the moon.

Trading on prediction markets has varied, with the majority of the public in agreement the launch will occur before June.

The new Version 3 design is aimed at achieving orbit, with full reusability representing a critical milestone that could significantly advance NASA’s Artemis program and its ambitious objectives.

Looking ahead, Artemis III is intended to demonstrate key capabilities for sustained lunar exploration, including the use of commercial human landing systems. One such system under development is SpaceX’s Starship, which is planned to transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the moon’s surface.

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SpaceX’s upcoming Starship test flights are focused on validating the technologies required for its role as the Human Landing System (HLS) for Artemis III. These demonstrations, if successful, aim to show that Starship can meet the performance and reliability necessary to support Artemis III—and potentially future missions such as Artemis IV—in returning astronauts to the lunar surface.