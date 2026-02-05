Watch: Green auroras ripple over Earth from orbit, creating dazzling glow

Footage released by NASA on Wednesday reveals striking green aurora ribbons illuminating our planet.

The timelapse captured from the International Space Station shows the ribbons shimmering above Earth, while a thin orange line of the atmosphere highlights the planet’s edge.

BACK-TO-BACK SOLAR STORMS HEADED FOR EARTH COULD CREATE DAZZLING AURORAS, POWER GRID FLUCTUATIONS

NASA explains that auroras form when charged particles from the Sun collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere, guided by the planet’s magnetic field.

"Oxygen produces green and red light, while nitrogen contributes blues and purples — a luminous reminder that Earth is constantly interacting with space weather far beyond what we can see from the ground," they said.

SEE IT: NASA CAPTURES STRONG X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE FROM SUN FUELING POTENTIAL FOR ENHANCED AURORAS

Recently, the Sun released a strong solar flare on Tuesday, Feb. 3, following several eruptions in the preceding days, raising the possibility of increased geomagnetic storm activity.

WHAT IS A SOLAR FLARE?

Solar flares — especially when accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — can increase aurora views.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to NOAA and NASA, when the Sun releases energetic particles and magnetic material — especially from coronal mass ejections (CMEs) associated with solar flares — these particles and fields can interact with Earth’s magnetic field, drive geomagnetic storms, and enhance the brightness and extent of the Northern Lights.

SEVERE GEOMAGNETIC STORM DAZZLES NIGHT SKY WITH NORTHERN LIGHTS IN MANY STATES ACROSS US

next Image 1 of 11

prev next Image 2 of 11

prev next Image 3 of 11

prev next Image 4 of 11

prev next Image 5 of 11

prev next Image 6 of 11

prev next Image 7 of 11

prev next Image 8 of 11

prev next Image 9 of 11

prev next Image 10 of 11

prev Image 11 of 11

In late January, a strong geomagnetic storm gave millions the rare opportunity to see the Northern Lights.