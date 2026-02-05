Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Green auroras ripple over Earth from orbit, creating dazzling glow

NASA explains that auroras form when charged particles from the Sun collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere, guided by the planet’s magnetic field.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Footage released by NASA on Wednesday reveals aurora ribbons shimmering above Earth, while a thin orange line of the atmosphere highlights the planet’s edge.

See it: Striking green aurora ribbons illuminate Earth from International Space Station

Footage released by NASA on Wednesday reveals aurora ribbons shimmering above Earth, while a thin orange line of the atmosphere highlights the planet’s edge.

Footage released by NASA on Wednesday reveals striking green aurora ribbons illuminating our planet. 

The timelapse captured from the International Space Station shows the ribbons shimmering above Earth, while a thin orange line of the atmosphere highlights the planet’s edge.

BACK-TO-BACK SOLAR STORMS HEADED FOR EARTH COULD CREATE DAZZLING AURORAS, POWER GRID FLUCTUATIONS

NASA explains that auroras form when charged particles from the Sun collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere, guided by the planet’s magnetic field. 

Striking green aurora ribbons illuminate Earth from International Space Station

Striking green aurora ribbons illuminate Earth from International Space Station

(@NASA_Johnson / X / FOX Weather)

"Oxygen produces green and red light, while nitrogen contributes blues and purples — a luminous reminder that Earth is constantly interacting with space weather far beyond what we can see from the ground," they said.

SEE IT: NASA CAPTURES STRONG X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE FROM SUN FUELING POTENTIAL FOR ENHANCED AURORAS

Recently, the Sun released a strong solar flare on Tuesday, Feb. 3, following several eruptions in the preceding days, raising the possibility of increased geomagnetic storm activity.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a strong solar flare released by the Sun on Tuesday, Feb. 3. Following several eruptions in preceding days, this activity could trigger geomagnetic disturbances and enhance the Northern Lights.

Watch: NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captures strong solar flare released by the Sun

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a strong solar flare released by the Sun on Tuesday, Feb. 3. Following several eruptions in preceding days, this activity could trigger geomagnetic disturbances and enhance the Northern Lights.

WHAT IS A SOLAR FLARE?

Solar flares — especially when accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — can increase aurora views.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to NOAA and NASA, when the Sun releases energetic particles and magnetic material — especially from coronal mass ejections (CMEs) associated with solar flares — these particles and fields can interact with Earth’s magnetic field, drive geomagnetic storms, and enhance the brightness and extent of the Northern Lights.

SEVERE GEOMAGNETIC STORM DAZZLES NIGHT SKY WITH NORTHERN LIGHTS IN MANY STATES ACROSS US

  • Northern Lights in Sikeston, Missouri Monday night
    Image 1 of 11

    Northern Lights in Sikeston, Missouri, Jan. 2026 (Sherry Akridge)

  • Northern Lights in Westminster, Vermont Monday night
    Image 2 of 11

    Northern Lights in Westminster, Vermont, Jan. 2026 (Benny Mac)

  • Northern Lights spotted in Pagosa Springs, Colorado Monday night
    Image 3 of 11

    Northern Lights spotted in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Jan. 2026 (Christi Hester)

  • Northern Lights in Lexington, Virginia Monday night
    Image 4 of 11

    Northern Lights in Lexington, Virginia, Jan. 2026 (Cynthia Cash)

  • Northern Lights spotted in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Monday night
    Image 5 of 11

    Northern Lights spotted in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 2026 (Kim Klopp)

  • Northern lights spotted Monday night on a flight to Iceland.
    Image 6 of 11

    Northern lights spotted Monday night on a flight to Iceland.  (Nicole Morrison)

  • Image 7 of 11

    The aurora borealis were starting to become visible in Athens, AL, Jan. 2026 (@NaderChaserRob / X)

  • Image 8 of 11

    The aurora borealis were starting to become visible in Athens, AL, Jan. 2026 (@NaderChaserRob / X)

  • Image 9 of 11

    The aurora borealis were out in Floyd County, KY. The northern lights red tint was visible with the naked eye.  (@_keitharnett / X)

  • Image 10 of 11

    Northern lights were shining bright in Minnesota (@dessination / X)

  • Image 11 of 11

    Northern lights captured in Lebanon, VA on Monday.  (@babowling12 / X)

In late January, a strong geomagnetic storm gave millions the rare opportunity to see the Northern Lights.

Tags
Loading...