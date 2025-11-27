Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Frustrated fawn screams in protest while being freed from fence in Colorado

The sheriff's office said the fawn and its mother were reunited a short time later and carried on with deer life.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A fawn stuck in a fence protested quite loud as it was freed from a fence in Indian Hills, Colorado on Wednesday. The deer was reunited with its mother after being released from its tight position. 

Watch: Frustrated baby deer stuck in fence freed by animal control officers in Colorado

A fawn stuck in a fence protested quite loud as it was freed from a fence in Indian Hills, Colorado on Wednesday. The deer was reunited with its mother after being released from its tight position. 

INDIAN HILLS, Colo.– A young deer loudly protested its release from being stuck in a fence in Colorado, video shows. 

The incident happened on Wednesday in Indian Hills, Colorado, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

Video from an animal control officer who responded to help free the stuck deer, caught the deer's high-pitched bleats as the officer's hands went around its body to move it from between the fence spindles. 

WATCH: HORSE GETS AIRLIFTED BY HELICOPTER, RESCUED AFTER MUDDY MISADVENTURE

Colorado animal control officer picks up deer to remove it from a fence where it was stuck.

Colorado animal control officer picks up deer to remove it from a fence where it was stuck. 

(@jeffcosheriffco/X / FOX Weather)

"Translation of the loud protests: 'Get me outta here!,'" the sheriff's office said. 

The officer and another man worked together to pick up the deer and lift it high above the fence to remove it from its stuck position before placing it back on the ground, free. 

Immediately after being released, the deer scampered off in search of its mother. 

WATCH: PUPPY RESCUED IN ROMANIA AFTER FALLING INTO A WELL

After it was put down, the deer ran off to find its mother.

After it was put down, the deer ran off to find its mother. 

(@jeffcosheriffco/X / FOX Weather)

"There ya go, mama," the other man in the video said to the mother deer, who was lurking nearby. 

The sheriff's office said the fawn and its mother were reunited a short time later and carried on with deer life. 

"Thanks to the caring neighbors who called it in. And to our outspoken young friend, we hear you loud and clear," the sheriff's office said. 

Tags
Loading...