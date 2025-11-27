Watch: Frustrated fawn screams in protest while being freed from fence in Colorado

INDIAN HILLS, Colo.– A young deer loudly protested its release from being stuck in a fence in Colorado, video shows.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Indian Hills, Colorado, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Video from an animal control officer who responded to help free the stuck deer, caught the deer's high-pitched bleats as the officer's hands went around its body to move it from between the fence spindles.

"Translation of the loud protests: 'Get me outta here!,'" the sheriff's office said.

The officer and another man worked together to pick up the deer and lift it high above the fence to remove it from its stuck position before placing it back on the ground, free.

Immediately after being released, the deer scampered off in search of its mother.

"There ya go, mama," the other man in the video said to the mother deer, who was lurking nearby.

The sheriff's office said the fawn and its mother were reunited a short time later and carried on with deer life.

"Thanks to the caring neighbors who called it in. And to our outspoken young friend, we hear you loud and clear," the sheriff's office said.