Watch: Puppy rescued in Romania after falling into a well

Once on the scene, a member of the emergency response team used rope to repel themselves down the well to save the puppy.

By Alexandra Myers
A dog was rescued in early November after falling into an abandoned well. Emergency personnel in the Tulcea region reported that the female dog had stumbled into the well while exploring a deserted yard. 

Young dog saved after falling into an abandoned well

A young dog was rescued on Nov. 3 in Valea Nucarilor, Romania, after falling into an abandoned well. 

Emergency personnel in the Tulcea region reported that the female dog had stumbled into the 50 foot (15 meter) well while exploring a deserted yard. 

Officials said that they had received a call reporting the incident and immediately sent the fire crew to the scene, according to ISU Tulcea Facebook post

"Without help, the little one wouldn’t have stood a chance of getting out of there," ISU Tulcea said. 

(ISU Tulcea  / FOX Weather)

Once on the scene, a member of the emergency response team used rope to repel themselves down the well to save the puppy

The first responder grabbed the dog and buckled her to himself while other team members hoisted them out of the well. 

In less than 30 minutes, the animal was safe and above ground. 

(ISU Tulcea  / FOX Weather)

The team ended up naming the puppy "Snow" "for her snow-white fur and for how brave and cooperative she was throughout the rescue."

After the recovery, officials plugged and secured the well to prevent further incidents. 

(ISU Tulcea  / FOX Weather)

ISU Tulcea warn residents in the area to always check wells, fountains and other dangerous places on their property that could cause harm to children or animals, in order to prevent future accidents. 

