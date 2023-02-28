Search
Earth & Space
See what happens when a diver comes face-to-face with a great white shark

White Shark Ocean, a shark conservation company in South Africa, captured the video earlier this month showing the shark swimming through the faded blue-green water – and straight toward the camera.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
MOSSEL BAY, South Africa – Video captured the moments when a diver came face-to-face with a great white shark.

White Shark Ocean, a shark conservation company in South Africa, captured the video earlier this month showing the shark swimming through the faded blue-green water – and straight toward the camera.

Shark swims toward the diver.

But right before any collision could happen, the shark turns to its left, showing a smooth profile of its torpedo-shaped face punctuated by long, sharp teeth.

Profile of the shark.

This perspective allows the diver to see one of the creature’s round, black eyes up close before it turns and swims away.

The great white shark is one of the largest fish in the world. According to the Smithsonian, great white sharks can reach between 11 and 16 feet long, with the biggest growing up to 20 feet long.

The sharks can be found worldwide, with South Africa traditionally being a white shark hot spot. 

