Watch: Deputy wrangles dozens of escaped farm animals in Indiana

MARION, Ind. – A police deputy in Indiana found himself in an odd rescue situation regarding escaped farm animals over the weekend.

Deputy Korporal of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office found himself in a peculiar situation on Sunday, after he was dispatched to an animal in the roadway call in Marion, Indiana.

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Video from the sheriff’s office shows Korporal arriving at the scene and being greeted by a flock of farm animals, including chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese and goats, simply free-roaming.

Korporal is almost speechless, chuckles, then calls out to anyone in the area before taking matters into his own hands and leading the animals back to the farm.

Maybe out of instinct and respect for the officer, the large pack of farm animals follows Korporal into the gated area with little hesitation.

"Come on, goats, chickens, turkeys and ducks, let’s go," Korporal said in bodycam footage.

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He continues to call out and lead the animals inside the area until the very last chicken finally returns home.

"All of the animals were rounded up and put back where they belonged," a statement from the sheriff’s office said. "Just another reminder that in law enforcement, you truly never know what the next call will bring."

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After securing the gate and ensuring the animals were safe, he was greeted and thanked by a local cat who had been monitoring the odd scenario the whole time.