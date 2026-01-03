Search
Earth & Space
Watch: Massive alligator wrangled from midnight swim in Florida pool

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
See it: Alligator caught swimming in Florida family's pool

An alligator was wrangled from a pool in Naples, Florida at the end of December. Video shows the entire process of capturing the gator and seeing how big it was-- almost eight feet long!

NAPLES, Fla.– A nearly 8-foot alligator was wrangled from a midnight dip in a Florida family's swimming pool this week. 

Video taken by Rob Emhoff shows the entire ordeal of the alligator being carefully wrangled from his swimming pool late in the night. 

Emhff told Storyful they were letting their puppy out to go to the bathroom at 1 a.m. on Dec. 30 when they heard a splash in their pool. 

"After investigating, we saw the massive shadow of the 8-foot alligator!" Emhoff told Storyful.

Emhoff said they called the police, who called wildlife control and a Florida state alligator trapper came to remove the animal from the pool. 

Florida state trapper pulls the alligator out of the pool.

( Rob Emhoff via Storyful / FOX Weather)

As the alligator trapped moved around the pool to get hold of the gator to pull him out of the pool, someone in the background said, "Poor guy, you ready to get evicted buddy?" 

The trapper got to work putting a snare around the gator and dragging him to the pool's steps while he taped the alligator's mouth closed. 

The trapper taped the alligator's mouth shut so it wasn't as much of a threat.

( Rob Emhoff via Storyful / FOX Weather)

After taping his mouth, the trapper continued pulling the alligator toward his truck to haul him away. In the process, the gator began rolling around to evade his eviction. 

"That's why I wanted to tape him first," the trapper said. 

The alligator began rolling to try and get out of the snare from the trapper.

( Rob Emhoff via Storyful / FOX Weather)

As they reached the driveway to put the gator into the truck, they measured it. 

The alligator measured in at a whopping 7 feet, 11 inches long. 

The trapper and another person spectating measured the alligator at 7 feet, 11 inches.

( Rob Emhoff via Storyful / FOX Weather)

After loading the pool alligator into the trailer to be hauled away, another smaller alligator in the trailer tried escaping its capture from the trapper. 

"Little guy's on the move," Emhoff said, alerting the trapper to the escapee. 

Another alligator tried escaping while the tailgate of the trapper's trailer was open.

( Rob Emhoff via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The trapper quickly came back to handle the situation, while tossing another small alligator into the trailer with the others and closing the door. 

"I would never believe this if someone told me," Emhoff said. 

