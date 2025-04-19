See it: Virginia black bears released back into wild after rehabilitation

WAYNESBORO, Va. – After more than a year of care, two young black bears are now roaming through the forests of Appalachia, thanks to efforts by staff at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

The bears, known as Double Blue and Double Lavender, had been under human care since April 2024 but were released on Wednesday.

Video shared by staff from the Wildlife Center showed the giant mammals quickly departing their transport containers and making their way into the dense forest.

"All of the bears are healthy, strong, and ready for life on their own — and that’s exactly what we’ve been working toward," wildlife staff posted on social media.

The center regularly rehabilitates orphaned and injured wildlife, with the ultimate goal of quickly returning animals to their natural habitats.

Black bears are native to Virginia and are the most common bear species found across North America.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources estimates the population of black bears across North America to be around 900,000, which outnumbers other species such as brown bears and polar bears.

According to wildlife officials, female black bears commonly weigh upwards of 250 pounds, while adult males can weigh anywhere from 130 to 500 pounds.

Double Blue and Double Lavender were taken to the wildlife center as cubs, where they spent a year building muscles and developing natural behaviors before being released to live on their own.

Wildlife specialists said spring is an ideal time to release animals, as food sources start becoming more abundant and the weather is not as harsh as during the winter.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia was established in 1982 and annually provides care to thousands of animals.

According to the center, staff treat a wide range of animals from the mid-Atlantic, from birds and mammals to amphibians and even reptiles.

Earlier in the month, the staff released two additional black bears, nicknamed Double Yellow and Red, who were said to be doing well.

With the recent release of Double Blue and Double Lavender, the center says all of the cubs rescued in 2024 have now been successfully returned to the wild.