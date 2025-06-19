Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes due to ‘major anomaly’ during test at Texas base

STARBASE, Texas – A routine test led to fireworks Wednesday night, when a SpaceX Starship exploded on the launch pad at the company's base in South Texas.

While undergoing a static fire test ahead of its tenth test flight, SpaceX Starship 36 burst into flames and sent debris and plumes of smoke across the launchpad.

Footage showed the explosion occurring just after 11 p.m. local time, as it lit up the dark night.

SpaceX said the cause of the explosion was a "major anomaly" and noted that safety measures were being taken.

"On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT, the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase," SpaceX posted on X. "A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for."

They added that the surrounding community is not at risk of hazards from the explosion.