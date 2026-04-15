Video: Rescuers save stranded whale from sandbar in Australia river

AUSTRALIA - Rescuers jumped in to save a whale that swam into a river in coastal Australia and got stranded on a sandbar, unable to move itself.

Video from Tuesday shows rescuers with Sea World Foundation helping NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the Organization for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) and the Forster Dive Centre, to save the whale.

WATCH: COUPLE SAVES SEA TURTLE ENTANGLED IN FISHING NET IN MALDIVES

The humpback was 29.5 feet long, and believed to be young.

Sea World Foundation said the whale swam into the Coolongolook River near the coastal town of Forster, Australia, on Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, the whale got stuck on a sandbar.

SPRING STING: PORTUGUESE MAN O' WAR RETURNS TO GULF COAST BEACHES

Video of the rescue on Tuesday shows the Sea World Foundation team and other rescuers in boats along the river looking for the whale.

They devised a plan, and came up to the whale with the engines off to not startle the animal.

The next clip showed a Sea World Foundation worker using a pole to gently nudge the animal, while someone else splashed water on the whale to try to get it to move.

The whale kept making noises as they tried to maneuver the giant animal off the sandbar.

When that didn't work, the team made a system to move the whale using ropes and tugging it gently with the boat.

EMPEROR PENGUINS DECLARED ENDANGERED SPECIES AMID THE DECLINE IN SEA ICE

People were on each side of the whale to ensure its safety, and the boat pulled to free the whale.

"Release him! Release him!" the boat team yelled as the whale was finally moved off the sandbar into deeper waters.

From there, they all got back into the water to help coax the whale in the right direction.

As the whale continued on its way, all the rescuers followed in their boats to make sure it didn't turn back around.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Eventually, the whale made its way back out and blew water through its blow hole.

Sea World Foundation’s head of marine sciences, Wayne Phillips, said it was a mammoth effort, but it was great to see the whale swimming in the deeper channel.