Watch: Trapped Colorado mule deer freed from lid around neck after weeks of suffering

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. – A Colorado mule deer, trapped in a cruel predicament with a bucket lid wedged around its neck for weeks, was finally freed from its torment in a successful rescue operation.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) had been closely monitoring the distressed doe for weeks near Pagosa Springs after receiving reports of the animal's predicament dating back to Aug. 12.

The agency's southwest region office said local district wildlife managers had tried several times to locate and immobilize the mule deer to remove the lid.

"Well, Chimney Rock DWM Cody Rarick finally caught up to her Sunday night and was able to dart her to get the job done," the CPW said in a social media post Tuesday.

The doe's two fawns stood close by, watching anxiously as Rarick worked to free their mother from the constricting bucket lid.

Wildlife officials later traded the doe's necklace for a pair of earrings, attaching ear tags to the animal to let hunters know the doe had recently been tranquilized. Shortly after the lid was removed, the mule deer was given a reversal drug and was back on its feet.

"We got a quick photo of her reunited with her two fawns before leaving the area," the agency added.

Wildlife officials expressed their gratitude to the Pagosa Springs and Aspen Springs communities, which played a crucial role in the successful rescue of the trapped animal.

"Thanks to everyone who made this rescue possible," they said.