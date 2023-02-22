‘Watch out!’: Video shows moose kicking woman in head in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Tracy Hansen was walking her dog on Thursday when a moose charged at her from behind and knocked her to the ground.

The incident was recorded by Kate Timmons, who was sitting on the passenger side of a truck as she and her family were driving along Old Seward Highway in Anchorage.

In the video, Timmons and her family spot the moose in the distance, walking behind Hansen on the sidewalk. At first, the animal’s pace was a mere trot, but then the animal began to pick up speed.

"Oh god!" Timmons said. "This moose is chasing this person!"

Timmons’ husband, who was driving the truck, speeds up to try to warn Hansen.

"Watch out! Watch out!" She yells.

At that point, the moose approached Hansen, who was facing the opposite direction and holding her dog’s leash.

After the moose kicks Hansen, she crumples down to the ground and disappears behind the snowy embankment.

The moose walks away from Hansen, pauses for a brief moment and then slowly saunters away.

Timmons tried to scare off the animal and could be heard shouting, "Go! Go! Get going!"

Timmons, a respiratory therapist, instinctively ran out of the truck to help Hansen, knowing that the situation could be life-threatening. She noted that Hansen’s gloves were soaked in blood from her head injury.

"Not knowing how critical the internal damage was, we had the medics en route within minutes," Timmons said. She noted that if they hadn’t notified first responders, no one would have seen Hansen behind the snowbank.

Hansen was left with bruises and had to have staples to her head. Her health continues to recover and, as she told local station KTUU, she and her dog have returned to their usual walks.

"The moose won’t stop that," she said.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, moose are usually not aggressive. They can, however, become aggressive if harassed or when hungry and tired, particularly from walking through deep snow in the winter.

The department added that moose can view dogs as enemies and sometimes go out of their way to kick at one.