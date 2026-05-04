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See it: Florida sheriff's deputy helps corral 7-foot gator trying to cross busy highway

Why the alligator crossed the road: A Hillsborough County deputy had a close encounter with a scaly highway suspect.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
A sheriff's deputy worked with a certified animal trapper to corral a 7-foot-long alligator that had wandered onto North Dale Mabry Highway. 00:52

Watch: 7-foot alligator tries to cross Florida highway

A sheriff's deputy worked with a certified animal trapper to corral a 7-foot-long alligator that had wandered onto North Dale Mabry Highway.

TAMPA, Fla. — A dangerous 7-foot-long alligator was corralled on a busy Florida highway after quick-thinking from a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy.

The encounter with the reptilian suspect was captured on police body camera on April 28, as the creature tried to cross the busy North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa's Carrollwood neighborhood.

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  • A dangerous 7-foot-long alligator was corralled on a busy Florida highway after quick-thinking from a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy.
    Image 1 of 2

    A dangerous 7-foot-long alligator was corralled on a busy Florida highway after quick-thinking from a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

  • A dangerous 7-foot-long alligator was corralled on a busy Florida highway after quick-thinking from a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy.
    Image 2 of 2

    A dangerous 7-foot-long alligator was corralled on a busy Florida highway after quick-thinking from a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

The deputy was able to shoo the gator onto a crosswalk before a certified animal trapper arrived.

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"Just take a rest for me buddy," the deputy told the compliant alligator. The trapper was able to use a locking snare to muzzle the alligator's jaws.

"You know, doing this today was not exactly what I thought would be taking place," the deputy said as he held down the reptile.

An alligator is seen at the Gator Park in the Florida Everglades May 17, 2006, in Miami-Dade County.

An alligator is seen at the Gator Park in the Florida Everglades May 17, 2006, in Miami-Dade County.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, both alligator and crocodile activity increases as temperatures rise in the spring and summer months. May and June are considered the peak of alligator mating season in Florida, which leads to increased sightings and human encounters. 

The commission encourages people who cross paths with a gator to back away slowly and call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline: 866-392-4286.

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